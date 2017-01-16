Suspect sought in Portland West End attack

PORTLAND — Police said a woman fought off an attempted attack in the West End Jan. 12 by using pepper spray on her would-be assailant.

The unidentified 22-year-old woman told police she was attacked on Brackett Street near Pine Street around 8 p.m. by a man who had been following her for several blocks, Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

The woman was uninjured in the attack, thanks in part to a witness who chased the suspect down Pine Street toward Winter Street before the suspect got away, Martin said.

“She was aware of her surroundings, took actions to separate herself from the attacker, and was prepared to defend herself during the attack and immediately called out for help,” Martin said.

Police are looking for a white man between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and described as chubby and clean shaven with pale skin. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark clothing and a cap, and carrying a messenger bag and possibly an umbrella.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call 874-8575. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 854-8584, at www.portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 with the Keyword GOTCHA.