Suspect sought in jewelry store robbery in Portland

PORTLAND — Police are seeking a lone suspect after the robbery of the M.A. Storck Company at 651 Forest Ave. at Woodfords Corner around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police Lt. Robert Martin said a white male, wearing a white baseball cap and sunglasses, his face covered by a dark bandana, smashed several glass display cases with a hammer, then fled with jewelry on Woodford Street in the direction of Baxter Boulevard.

Two employees and a customer were in the store when it was robbed. One employee sustained minor cuts from the broken glass but did not require medical attention, Martin said.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing light-colored pants and a dark jacket and carrying a backpack. Police are now reviewing surveillance store video, but have yet to decide whether to make it public, Martin said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 874-8575. Anonymous tips can also be made at portland-police.com by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by text at 274637 using he keyword GOTCHA.