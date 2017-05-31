Suspect sought in downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND — Police are looking for a lone suspect after a shooting Tuesday night in Bayside left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 39-year-old victim was not identified. Police Lt. Robert Martin said the man was taken to Maine Medical Center after he was shot around 10 p.m. near the Portland Public Market parking garage on Preble Street.

Martin said the shooting occurred after the victim and the suspect had a brief altercation. Police believe the men knew each other and consider the shooting an isolated incident, and not a random act.

The suspect, who was last seen running west on Cumberland Avenue, is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark pullover hoodie and dark cargo pants, Martin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 874-8575. Anonymous tips can also be left at 874-8584, by visiting http://www.portland-police.com and clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by texting 274637 with the keyword GOTCHA.