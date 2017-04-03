Suspect arrested in Portland theater robbery

PORTLAND — Dustin Palmer, 29, was charged with robbery after allegedly holding up the Nickelodeon Cinema at 1 Temple St. on April 1.

Palmer, listed as homeless on the intake log for Cumberland County Jail, was arrested near Cumberland Avenue and Chestnut Street shortly after the 7:30 p.m. robbery, Police Lt. Robert Martin said in a press release.

Palmer allegedly gave a theater cashier a note that said “I have a gun, empty the drawer.” He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot, Martin said.

Witnesses outside the theater helped police with descriptions of Palmer and where he was headed, Martin said. No gun was found when he was arrested, but police said money believed to be stolen was recovered. No one was reported injured.