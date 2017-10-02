Survey seeks input on alternative transportation

PORTLAND — How do you get around?

The Greater Portland Council of Governments and Portland Area Comprehensive Transportation System want to know as part of the GettingThereME.org outreach campaign announced Sept. 22.

The campaign focuses “on how to improve opportunities for walking, biking, wheeling (i.e., wheelchairs, skateboards, scooters) and accessing public transportation” in Cumberland and York counties, spokeswoman Dianna Fletcher said.

The input from the online survey will help develop the Active Transportation Plan and the Transit Stop Access Project, and how PACTS can direct the federal highway funding it disburses, Fletcher said.

The survey will remain online until Oct. 18.