Home / Opinion / Superintendent's Notebook: Drugs, alcohol: You can make a difference

Superintendent's Notebook: Drugs, alcohol: You can make a difference

By on December 11, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

The holiday season is upon us and bustling with activity.

December also brings the requirement under Maine statute that school districts educate our youth with a 45-minute lesson about the problems and dangers of alcohol abuse upon the individual, the family, and society.

When I received this reminder, I thought about how easy it is for Regional School Unit 5 to ensure that the curriculum is being taught, but know that one day of learning about such a complex topic as alcohol use and abuse is not enough to influence or change habits among our youth.

The drug and alcohol epidemic seems to only be growing since the “drug awareness day” was enacted in 1985. Every day, more than 90 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of and addiction to opioids – including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl – is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total “economic burden” of prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of health care, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement. Additionally, nearly 90,000 people die from alcohol each year, according to George F. Koob, director of National Institutes on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. We must grapple with the far-reaching impact of such abuse and educate our youth on the significance of this public health problem.

To be effective, drug and alcohol education requires a systemic approach. RSU 5 collaborates regularly with Casco Bay Create Awareness Now, which works to prevent youth substance use in eight Southern Maine communities. They partner with parents, teachers, law enforcement, health care providers, faith-based leaders, coaches, business owners, youth, and others to try to reduce and prevent drug and alcohol abuse. Key in that partnership is the parent. According to CAN, parents are the No. 1 influence in a child’s life and it is important to talk early, talk often, and keep talking.

Although CAN states the importance of parent communication and schools are required to educate students about alcohol, the behavior we model is more powerful. Our children watch our every move, even when they are not listening to the words we are saying. What kids see us doing is a much stronger message than what we tell them to do. Parents often feel that they have no impact or control when it comes to their teenagers, but they truly have the most leverage in their teens’ day-to-day lives.

As we celebrate the holiday season, let’s commit to modeling appropriate drug and alcohol use for our children. There is no better gift we can give our kids than spending time with family, volunteering at a local organization together, or showing them how to work off stress through physical activities, rather than reaching for a drink.

This type of attention and modeling will have a much greater impact on our children than any 45-minute lesson or heart-to-heart discussion about the dangers of drugs. These steps that we take during the holiday season will strengthen our children’s chances of making the right choices when faced with tough decisions as they grow older.

Becky Foley is superintendent of schools in Regional School Unit 5 (Freeport-Durham-Pownal). She can be reached at foleyb@rsu5.org.

0
Related Items
  • Pablo Dowling

    Hi everybody else, great article. My father was also drowning to alcoholobsession in his late 30’s. However with assistance from our families and his friends he overcome this compulsion. I saw an article alcoholaddictioncentar.­press/how-to-stop-drinking-alcohol-on-your-own it says that therapy is the better solution. This type of events transpired because we have a tendency to ignore the aftereffects of alcohol habit.

  • Chew H Bird

    This past week a close friend decided to have a few drinks after being sober for more than five years. She is now “drying out” at the only detox we could find (St. Mary’s in Lewiston) that is reasonably close to Brunswick.

    While the headlines seem to be targeting abuse of prescription drugs and heroin, and stating huge number in terms of increasing use and economic factors, we tend to ignore (give a free pass) to the tragic and economic effects of alcoholism. Alcohol abuse is closely tied to domestic violence and automobile crashes. Alcohol is also a major factor in rowdy bar fights and contributes greatly to sick days at work. Alcohol works on the brain centers of the brain in a similar fashion to heroin and several other drugs and it is generally estimated that roughly 10% of our population suffers in some manner from alcohol abuse.

    While curbing prescription drug abuse and heroin addiction is a worthy and important cause, I believe we should focus our attention on the true gateway drug of alcohol if we actually want to reduce the problems and tragedies of drug abuse. To me, it makes sense to target the largest factor in drug related tragedies first and overcome the inherent problem with the tax dollars from alcohol sales that reduce our motivation to actually solve the single largest drug problem in our country.