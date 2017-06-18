Final Spring Super Six Polls

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ lacrosse team wound up the best in Class B and in our poll.

The final version of our Super-Six polls for baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse. These polls include games played through Saturday, June 17 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Baseball

1) Falmouth

2) Yarmouth

3) Portland

4) Cheverus

5) Cape Elizabeth

6) Greely

Softball

1) Scarborough

2) Portland

3) Yarmouth

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Greely

6) MGA/Falmouth Boys’ lacrosse

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Falmouth

3) Scarborough

4) South Portland

5) Cheverus

6) Yarmouth Girls’ lacrosse

1) Yarmouth

2) Falmouth

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Greely

5) Waynflete

6) Cheverus