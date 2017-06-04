Lilly Volk and her Scarborough softball teammates have crushed all comers this spring and are not only our top-ranked team heading into the playoffs, but are heavy favorites to bring home a state championship.

The final version of our Super-Six polls for baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse. These polls include games played through Friday, June 2 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Baseball

1) Falmouth

2) Cheverus

3) Portland

4) South Portland

5) Cape Elizabeth

6) Greely

Softball

1) Scarborough

2) Portland

3) Yarmouth

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Greely

6) MGA/Falmouth Boys’ lacrosse

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Falmouth

3) Scarborough

4) South Portland

5) Cheverus

6) Deering Girls’ lacrosse

1) Yarmouth

2) Falmouth

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Greely

5) Waynflete

6) Freeport