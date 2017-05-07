Falmouth’s boys’ lacrosse team has passed every test so far this spring.

The latest version of our Super-Six polls for baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse. These polls include games played through Saturday, May 6 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Baseball

1) Falmouth

2) Cheverus

3) Greely

4) South Portland

5) Portland

6) Scarborough

Softball

1) Scarborough

2) Portland

3) Yarmouth

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Greely

6) MGA/Falmouth Boys’ lacrosse

1) Falmouth

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) South Portland

4) Scarborough

5) Yarmouth

6) Cheverus Girls’ lacrosse

1) Yarmouth

2) Falmouth

3) Greely

4) Waynflete

5) Cape Elizabeth

6) Cheverus