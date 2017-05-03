The first 2017 version of our Super-Six polls for baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse. These polls include games played through Saturday, April 29 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Baseball

1) Falmouth

2) Cheverus

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Greely

5) Portland

6) South Portland

Softball

1) Scarborough

2) Yarmouth

3) Portland

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) MGA/Falmouth

6) Greely Boys’ lacrosse

1) Falmouth

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) South Portland

4) Scarborough

5) Cheverus

6) Deering Girls’ lacrosse

1) Yarmouth

2) Falmouth

3) Waynflete

4) Cape Elizabeth

5) Freeport

6) South Portland