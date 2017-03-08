Home / Sports / Super Six Polls

By on March 8, 2017
Our final polls for boys’ and girls’ basketball. The polls consider games played through Saturday, March, and was first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ basketball
1) Portland
2) Greely
3) South Portland
4) Yarmouth
5) Falmouth
6) Cape Elizabeth  

Girls’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Greely
3) Deering
4) Scarborough
5) Cheverus
6) Yarmouth 

