Super Six Polls

Our final poll for girls’ hockey and latest poll for boys’ hockey. Final basketball polls will be announced following the state finals. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 18, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Girls’ hockey

1) Greely

2) Falmouth

3) Scarborough

4) Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/SP

5) Cheverus

6) Yarmouth/Freeport/GNG

Boys’ hockey

1) Falmouth

2) Cheverus

3) Greely

4) Scarborough

5) Cape Elizabeth

6) Portland/Deering