Super Six Polls

By on February 15, 2017
Our final regular season polls for boys’ and girls’ basketball and the latest poll for boys’ hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 11, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ basketball 
1) Greely 
2) South Portland 
3) Portland 
4) Yarmouth 
5) Falmouth 
6) Deering

Girls’ basketball
1) Greely 
2) South Portland 
3) Deering 
4) Scarborough 
5) Cheverus 
6) Yarmouth

Boys’ hockey
1) Falmouth 
2) Cheverus 
3) Greely 
4) Scarborough 
5) Cape Elizabeth 
6) Yarmouth

