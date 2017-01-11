Home / Sports / Super Six Polls

By on January 11, 2017
Our latest Super-Six polls for basketball and hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Jan. 7, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Boys’ basketball
1) Greely
2) Portland 
3) South Portland 
4) Deering 
5) Cape Elizabeth 
6) Falmouth

Girls’ basketball
1) Scarborough 
2) Greely 
3) South Portland 
4) Cheverus 
5) Deering 
6) Yarmouth

Boys’ hockey
1) Falmouth 
2) Greely 
3) Scarborough 
4) Cheverus 
5) Yarmouth 
6) Portland/Deering

Girls’ hockey
1) Greely 
2) Scarborough 
3) Falmouth 
4) Yarmouth/Freeport/GNG
5) Cape/Waynflete/South Portland
6) Cheverus

