Super Six Polls

Our final poll for field hockey and final regular season polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Oct. 21, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Field hockey

1) Scarborough

2) Yarmouth

3) Cheverus

4) Greely

5) Freeport

6) Falmouth

Football

1) Scarborough

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) Falmouth

4) South Portland

5) Greely

6) Cheverus Boys’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) South Portland

3) Falmouth

4) Scarborough

5) Portland

6) Cheverus Girls’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) Cheverus

4) Greely

5) Freeport

6) South Portland Volleyball

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Yarmouth

3) Scarborough

4) Deering

5) Falmouth

6) South Portland