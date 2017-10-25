Home / Sports / Super Six Polls

Super Six Polls

By on October 25, 2017
Our final poll for field hockey and final regular season polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Oct. 21, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Field hockey 
1) Scarborough 
2) Yarmouth 
3) Cheverus 
4) Greely 
5) Freeport 
6) Falmouth

Football 
1) Scarborough 
2) Cape Elizabeth 
3) Falmouth 
4) South Portland 
5) Greely 
6) Cheverus

Boys’ soccer 
1) Yarmouth 
2) South Portland 
3) Falmouth 
4) Scarborough 
5) Portland 
6) Cheverus

Girls’ soccer
1) Yarmouth 
2) Scarborough 
3) Cheverus 
4) Greely 
5) Freeport 
6) South Portland

Volleyball 
1) Cape Elizabeth 
2) Yarmouth 
3) Scarborough 
4) Deering 
5) Falmouth 
6) South Portland

