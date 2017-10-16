Our final regular season poll for field hockey and our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Oct. 14, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Football

1) Scarborough

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) Falmouth

4) Greely

5) South Portland

6) Cheverus

Boys’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) South Portland

3) Falmouth

4) Scarborough

5) Cheverus

6) Portland Girls’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) Cheverus

4) Greely

5) Freeport

6) Falmouth Field hockey

1) Scarborough

2) Cheverus

3) Freeport

4) Yarmouth

5) Greely

6) Falmouth Volleyball

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Yarmouth

3) Scarborough

4) Deering

5) Falmouth

6) Greely