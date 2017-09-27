Home / Sports / Super Six Polls

Super Six Polls

By on September 27, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Sept. 23, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Football
1) Scarborough 
2) Falmouth 
3) Cape Elizabeth 
4) Greely 
5) South Portland 
6) Cheverus

Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth 
2) South Portland 
3) Deering 
4) Falmouth 
5) Portland 
6) Scarborough

Girls’ soccer
1) Yarmouth 
2) Scarborough 
3) Cheverus 
4) Cape Elizabeth 
5) Greely 
6) Freeport

Field hockey
1) Scarborough 
2) Cheverus 
3) Yarmouth 
4) Freeport 
5) Greely 
6) Falmouth

Volleyball
1) Cape Elizabeth 
2) Deering 
3) Scarborough 
4) Yarmouth 
5) Falmouth 
6) Greely

0
Sports Editor of The Forecaster since 2001. Find detailed game stories at theforecaster.net. I tweet prodigiously at @foresports.
Related Items