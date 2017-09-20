Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Sept. 16, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Football

1) Scarborough

2) Cape Elizabeth

3) Falmouth

4) South Portland

5) Cheverus

6) Greely

Boys’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) South Portland

3) Deering

4) Falmouth

5) Portland

6) Scarborough Girls’ soccer

1) Yarmouth

2) Scarborough

3) Cape Elizabeth

4) Cheverus

5) Greely

6) Falmouth Field hockey

1) Scarborough

2) Cheverus

3) Yarmouth

4) Freeport

5) Greely

6) Cape Elizabeth Volleyball

1) Cape Elizabeth

2) Deering

3) Scarborough

4) Yarmouth

5) Falmouth

6) Greely