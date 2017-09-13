Home / Sports / Super Six Polls

Super Six Polls

By on September 13, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 0

Our initial 2017 Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Sept. 9, and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.

Football
1) Scarborough 
2) Cape Elizabeth 
3) Falmouth
4) Cheverus
5) South Portland 
6) Portland

Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth 
2) Portland 
3) South Portland 
4) Deering 
5) Scarborough 
6) Falmouth

Girls’ soccer 
1) Yarmouth 
2) Scarborough 
3) Greely 
4) Falmouth 
5) Cheverus
6) Cape Elizabeth

Field hockey
1) Cheverus 
2) Scarborough 
3) Yarmouth 
4) South Portland 
5) Falmouth 
6) Cape Elizabeth

Volleyball
1) Falmouth 
2) Deering 
3) Cape Elizabeth 
4) Yarmouth 
5) Scarborough 
6) Greely

0
Sports Editor of The Forecaster since 2001. Find detailed game stories at theforecaster.net. I tweet prodigiously at @foresports.
Related Items