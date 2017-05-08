Sunday fire levels Falmouth home

FALMOUTH — No one was hurt in a Sunday afternoon fire on Rockaway Road that reduced a two-story wood frame home to ashes.

Fire Chief Howard Rice Jr. said Monday, May 8 that the homeowners were not at home when a neighbor called the Falmouth Fire Department to join firefighters from several departments that responded to the home at 13 Rockaway Road. Rice said the home was fully engulfed when first responders arrived. The fire was called in at 2:40 p.m.

The brown-shingled home with an attached garage at 13 Rockaway Road is owned by Kelly M. Anderson and Andrea L. Vienneau, town records show.

The American Red Cross is assisting two people at the home, confirmed Ann Kim, director of external relations for the nonprofit organization.

We’re working “to make sure that they’re immediate needs are met,” Kim said. “We’re providing financial assistance and community referrals.

The assessed value of the home and land, built in 2000, is $360,000, assessor records note.