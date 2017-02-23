Sundance film to screen in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH — A screening of the documentary “The Mask You Live In” will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 1 at Winslow Homer Center for the Arts, 11 Municipal Drive.

The event is co-sponsored by Maine Boys to Men and Scarborough High School. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged at maineboystomen.org.

Following the screening, there will be a discussion about the film.

“The Mask You Live In,” which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, was written, directed, and produced by Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The film follows boys and young men as they struggle to stay true to themselves while negotiating America’s definition of masculinity.