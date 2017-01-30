Students put robotics skills to the test in Cumberland

Greely VEX Tournament from Sun Media on Vimeo. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Maine middle and high school students from throughout Maine competed Saturday, Jan. 28, at a VEX Robotics Competition at Greely High School in Cumberland. Playing a game called Starstruck, two alliances composed of two teams each faced off on a 12-by-12-foot field, battling for points by transferring yellow “stars” and orange “cubes” to designated zones on their opponent’s side of a fence. Here an alliance of students from Greely High School and Yarmouth High School compete together. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Hannah Juarez, 12, left, Celina Belleville, 13, and Kate Estabrook, also 13, compete at Saturday’s robotics competition in Cumberland. All three are seventh-graders at Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

Joe Jacobson, left, and Joey Labrie of Cape Elizabeth Middle School tune up their robot between matches Saturday at Greely High School in Cumberland. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)

A team from Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth tunes up its robot Saturday at Greely High School in Cumberland. (Dan D’Ippolito / For The Forecaster)