Strimling hosts Portland outdoor office hours

PORTLAND — Mayor Ethan Strimling’s office hours will extend through this month and next, both on the steps outside City Hall and at locations throughout the city.

“Strimling on the Street” will be held outside City Hall each Thursday in July and August from noon-1:30 p.m.

Upcoming meetings in other locations are Thursday, July 13, noon-1:30 p.m., Ten Ten Pié, 171 Cumberland Ave.; Saturday, July 15, 9-10:30 a.m., Deering Oaks Farmers Market, High Street entrance; Saturday, July 15, noon-1:30 p.m., Down Front Ice Cream Shop, 50 Island Ave., Peaks Island; July 17, 5-6:30 p.m., Family Dollar Store, 76 Riverside St., and July 26, 5-6:30 p.m., Back Cove parking area off Baxter Boulevard.