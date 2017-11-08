Sterling, Vertenten prevail in contested RSU5 board race

FREEPORT — Incumbent Lindsay Sterling and neophyte Maddy Vertenten won seats on Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Sterling and Vertenten defeated Tiffany Jones, who was making her first run for a seat on the board.

Freeport residents awarded 1,635 votes to Sterling, 1,340 to Vertenten, and 1,108 to Jones.

Three seats on the town council were uncontested. Incumbent Sarah Tracy was re-elected to her seat as District 2 Councilor with 579 votes. Eric Horne was elected Councilor at-large with 2,234 votes. Douglas Reighley was elected as District 3 Councilor with 619 votes.

On the Sewer District Board of Trustees, incumbents Sally Leland and Vice Chairman Gerald Kennedy defeated Timothy Whitacre – who was running for his first term on the board.

Voters awarded 1,584 votes to Leland, 1,327 votes to Kennedy, and 877 to Whitacre.

Results for the seat on the Water District Board of Trustees were not yet confirmed as 142 write-in votes were cast, but Town Clerk Christine Wolfe did not know immediately if the individual with the most write-in votes would accept the position.