State Street in Portland reduced to 1 lane

PORTLAND — Construction on State Street will close one lane of the street between Park and Cumberland avenues this week, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin announced Aug. 18.

The lane closure from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. began Tuesday. The work will also limit Grant and Sherman streets to local traffic, with flaggers posted at each intersection, Grondin said.

Southbound motorists headed to the Casco Bay Bridge and South Portland are encouraged to use the Fore River Parkway and West Commercial Street, which can be reached from Exit 5 and Exit 5A of Interstate 295, Grondin said.