State board OKs business park property for new Bath-area high school

BATH — The Maine Board of Education unanimously approved the Wing Farm business park as the site of a new Morse High School and Bath Regional Career and Technical Center, according to a Regional School Unit 1 press release.

The May 10 decision followed the unanimous approval of the site in an April 11 straw poll of RSU 1 residents. The show-of-hands decision was the sixth step in a 21-part, state-mandated process necessary before the project can be approved. A second straw vote must also be held on the building concept.

The district, currently designing the school’s interior and exterior, hopes to hold a referendum this fall on whether to build the school. More information is available at sites.google.com/a/rsu1.org/morse-building-project.

If the project is approved, construction could begin in summer 2018, with the school opening in fall 2020. It would replace the 1920s-era structure at 826 High St.

RSU 1 plans to build the city’s new high school on a 26-acre parcel at the business park, off Congress Avenue. The City Council last October approved the district’s option to buy the property for $277,500. RSU 1 must exercise the option by July 31.

RSU 1 also has options to purchase two adjoining parcels that would create the only entrance to the school. One 1.5-acre property, at 2 Anchor Road, would facilitate traffic from Congress Avenue, and a neighboring parcel of about 1.3 acres would extend Anchor Road to the school.

Wing Farm Parkway would only be used for school access in emergency situations.

The school site would also include a 12-acre gift from the city, bringing the total acreage to nearly 43.

