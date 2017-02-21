State board: Cumberland psychiatrist violated probation

CUMBERLAND —A Cumberland Foreside psychiatrist violated conditions of probation established last year, the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine said in a press release last week.

The board concluded that Charles Clemetson failed to comply with probation conditions imposed in March 2016 that barred Clementson from continuing his private practice, gave him 90 days to close the practice, and allowed him to practice medicine solely in a setting with other psychiatrists and a monitor approved by the board.

Clementson violated probation by continuing his practice beyond the 90 days, according to the board.

Clemetson is not allowed to practice medicine until he has a setting and a practice monitor, both of which the board must approve. Clemetson is not currently practicing medicine, according to the board.