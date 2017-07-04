Spring sports season was a fun one in the Mid-Coast

Nate Leslie and his Mt. Ararat baseball teammates made a surprise run all the way to the Class A North Final.

Josh Dorr scored the most important goal in Brunswick boys’ lacrosse history, the overtime winner against Scarborough in last month’s Class A state final.

Morse’s Kelsea Albertson is one of many local track and field athletes who took part at the state championships.

The spring of 2017 will be remembered most for Mother Nature’s uncooperative ways, but in truth, if you were a fan of high school athletics, there was a lot to get excited about regardless of the sport.

It was a fine season on the tennis court, as Mt. Ararat standout Nick Mathieu repeated as the state’s boys’ singles champion. Brunswick’s girls’ team got to the Class A state match before losing to Falmouth. The Brunswick boys were undefeated until they were upset by Lewiston in the regional final. Morse’s boys had an excellent 11-win regular season, but were upset by eventual regional champion Yarmouth in the semifinals. The Morse girls lost to eventual state champion Greely in the quarterfinals. The Mt. Ararat boys lost to Mt. Blue in their quarterfinal.

On the track, Brunswick’s boys had the best team finish, placing 10th in Class A. Mt. Ararat finished 17th. The Eagles girls were 19th, while the Dragons came in 24th. Several local athletes qualified for New England competition.

Morse had the most success in softball, getting to the semifinals before losing to eventual regional champion Fryeburg Academy. Mt. Ararat lost to Cony in the preliminary round.

Mt. Ararat’s baseball team awakened the echoes, going on a surprising run all the way to the Class A North Final, where the Eagles finally met their match in eventual repeat state champion Bangor. Morse lost to Mountain Valley in a preliminary round contest.

That left lacrosse and the region’s lone team champion.

Brunswick’s boys again went 12-0 in the regular season. The Dragons were only seriously tested once, but survived Kennebunk in overtime. As the top seed in Class A North, Brunswick again navigated the field to reach the state final for the fourth year in a row. The Dragons met up with Scarborough in a rematch of the 2016 final and Brunswick managed to deliver a delicious dose of revenge in one of the finest contests ever seen at the high school level in Maine. The Dragons and Red Storm traded goals for 48 palpitating minutes until Brunswick senior Josh Dorr tied the score with 10 seconds to play. After defensive standout Christian Glover forced a turnover early in the “sudden victory” OT session, Dorr won it with the biggest goal in Dragons history to date. The final was 18-17 and the game will live on in lore.

Other teams weren’t as fortunate, as Mt. Ararat lost to Lewiston and Morse fell against Winslow, both in the quarterfinal round.

On the girls’ side, Morse survived Freeport in overtime in the quarterfinals, then was upset by Oceanside in the semifinals. Brunswick lost to Windham in the quarterfinals.

All in all, it was quite a season.

Mid-Coast edition spring state champion

Team

Brunswick Dragons boys’ lacrosse, Class A North

Mid-Coast edition spring regional champion

Brunswick Dragons girls’ tennis, Class A North

Individual champion

Tennis

Nick Mathieu, Mt. Ararat, boys’ singles