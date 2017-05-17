Spring sports season passes midway point-MidCoast edition

Brunswick’s Christian Jenson hits the ground during a faceoff against Lewiston Friday night. The defending Class A North champion Dragons stayed undefeated with a 16-5 victory.

Morse pitcher Marissa Parks tags out a Spruce Mountain baserunner during the Shipbuilders’ 18-5 win last week.

The weather has yet to turn for the better, but most spring sports teams have now completed at least half their schedule, meaning that every game takes on added importance in the days to come.

Here’s a look at the week that was as well as a look ahead:

Boys’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s defending Class A North champion boys’ lacrosse team remained undefeated last week, but barely. Last Thursday, the Dragons hosted Kennebunk in a crossover game and let an 8-0 lead slip away. The game ultimately went to overtime tied, 11-11, before Josh Dorr saved the day with a “sudden victory” goal and Brunswick prevailed, 12-11. Friday, the Dragons improved to 7-0 and first in the Class A North Heal Points standings with a 16-5 win at Lewiston. Brunswick was at Messalonskee Tuesday and hosted Lewiston Thursday. The Dragons are at Oxford Hills Monday.

Mt. Ararat was 5-4 and sixth in Class A North after after 10-4 win over Freeport and a 9-7 victory over Edward Little. The Eagles play at Morse Saturday and visit Messalonskee Tuesday.

Morse was 3-2 and ninth in Class B North following a 15-4 home victory over Mt. Blue and an 18-14 loss at Massabesic in a crossover game. The Shipbuilders hosted Gardiner Tuesday and went to Cony Thursday, welcome Mt. Ararat Saturday and play at Lawrence Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Morse was 5-2 and first in the Class B North Heals after a 5-4 win at Brunswick and a 9-6 loss at Biddeford last week. The Shipbuilders hosted Cony Wednesday, go to Mt. Ararat Friday and welcome Lincoln Academy Monday.

In Class A North, Brunswick was 3-3 and third in the standings following a 5-4 home loss to Morse last week. The Dragons went to Lewiston Wednesday, host defending Class B North champion Yarmouth Friday and go to Messalonskee Monday.

Mt. Ararat got its first win, 8-1, at Oxford Hills last Wednesday, then fell to 1-5 and 10th in the region with a 15-4 home loss to Greely Friday. The Eagles were at Edward Little Tuesday and home versus Messalonskee Wednesday, welcome Morse Friday and play host to Oxford Hills Tuesday of net week.

Baseball

Morse’s baseball team was 6-2 and seventh in the Class B South Heal Points standings at press time after a 4-3 (nine-inning) home win over Belfast and losses to visiting Gardiner (14-2) and at Spruce Mountain (4-2) last week. The Shipbuilders’ home game versus Waterville Monday was postponed. They welcomed Winslow Tuesday and went to Nokomis Wednesday. After hosting Mt. View Friday, Morse is at Oceanside Monday.

In Class A North, Mt. Ararat was 4-4 and ninth following losses last week at Camden Hills (11-0) and Bangor (10-0). The Eagles went to Mt. Blue Wednesday and hosted Hampden Academy Thursday. After playing at Cony Friday, Mt. Ararat welcomes Camden Hills Monday.

Brunswick fell to 0-7 and 14th in the Heals following losses to visiting Lewiston (9-3), host Mt. Blue (12-4) and visiting Skowhegan (6-0) last week. The Dragons hosted Oxford Hills Tuesday and Edward Little Wednesday, play at Lewiston Friday and Messalonskee Saturday, then host Lawrence Monday.

Softball

Mt. Ararat’s softball team was 7-1 and second to Edward Little in the Class A North Heals at press time following wins last week at Camden Hills (12-5) and Bangor (6-0). The Eagles went to Mt. Blue Wednesday and hosted Hampden Academy Thursday. After playing at Cony Friday, Mt. Ararat welcomes Camden Hills Monday.

Brunswick fell to 0-6 and 14th after losses last week to Camden Hills (6-5), Lewiston (12-0) and Skowhegan (10-3). The Dragons hosted Oxford Hills Tuesday and Edward Little Wednesday, play at Lewiston Friday and Messalonskee Saturday, then host Lawrence Monday.

In Class B South, Morse was 6-2 and seventh after sandwiching wins over Belfast (9-5) and Spruce Mountain (18-5) around a 7-2 loss to Gardiner. The Shipbuilders welcomed Winslow Tuesday and went to Nokomis Wednesday. After hosting Mt. View Friday, Morse is at Oceanside Monday.

Track

Morse hosted Brunswick and four other teams in an outdoor track meet last Friday. In the boys’ competition, won by Lewiston, the Dragons finished second and the Shipbuilders placed fourth. The teams finished in the same order in the girls’ meet.

Mt. Ararat joined three other teams at a meet at Edward Little. The Eagles girls finished second and the boys came in fourth.

While the indoor track season has been over for nearly three months, top athletes from that sport were recently honored when the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association released its all-state team.

Brunswick’s Seth White made the boys’ first-team. Mt. Ararat’s Cameron Meier was a boys’ honorable mention.

Tennis

Brunswick’s girls’ tennis team was 7-0 and third in the Class A North Heals at press time. Mt. Ararat was 0-7 and 12th. In Class B South, Morse was 2-6 and seventh.

On the boys’ side, Brunswick was 8-0 and first in Class A North, Mt. Ararat had a record of 3-3 and was sixth in Class A North and Morse stood atop the Class B South Heals at 8-0.