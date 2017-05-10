Spring athletes shine despite rain and cold-Southern edition

South Portland pitcher Stephanie Aceto throws a pitch during the Red Riots’ 4-0 loss at Portland last week.

(Ed. Note: For the complete South Portland-Portland softball game story, see theforecaster.net)

The weather conditions have been far from ideal (and don’t appear to be changing for the better anytime soon), but local spring athletes have made the most of their limited opportunities this spring.

With a couple of weeks now in the books, here’s a look at what’s transpired and a glimpse at the big games to come:

Baseball

All three local baseball teams boasted winning records at press time.

Cape Elizabeth’s last game resulted in a 12-2 six-inning home win over Kennebunk last Thursday. Brett McAlister and Brendan Tinsman both had three hits and Carson Sullivan earned the victory. The Capers (4-3) were at Freeport for a regional final rematch Wednesday, host York Friday and visit Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Scarborough suffered a 15-5 six-inning loss at Gorham last Thursday, then bounced back and downed visiting Massabesic (15-9) and Sanford (2-0) to improve to 4-2. Zoltan Panyi had two hits against the Rams. In the win over the Mustangs, Panyi and Cam Seymour both had three hits and drove in four runs, Noah Frink had three hits and Wyatt Plummer and Morgan Pratt both drove in a pair of runs. Jack Clark earned the victory. Against the Spartans, Panyi threw a three-hitter, striking out eight, and Seymour and Zach Alofs (three hits) drove in the runs. The Red Storm played a makeup game at Thornton Academy Wednesday and visited Bonny Eagle Thursday. They welcome South Portland Saturday and go to Marshwood Tuesday.

South Portland’s win streak hit three last Thursday when it outlasted host Sanford, 2-0, in nine innings. Zach Johnson went eight innings, but didn’t get a decision. Hunter Owen got the win in relief and Jake Poole had a pair of hits. Tuesday, the Red Riots fell to 4-2 after a 5-2 home loss to Portland. Riley Hasson had a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored one, but it wasn’t enough. South Portland went to Noble Wednesday and hosted Cheverus Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story), play at Scarborough Saturday and welcome Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Softball

Scarborough’s softball team has yet to be tested. The Red Storm improved to 7-0 with recent victories over visiting Portland (9-0), visiting Deering in a makeup game (27-0 in five innings) and visiting Gorham (15-1 in five innings). Against the Bulldogs, Chloe Griffin threw a three-hitter and struck out nine and she also had multiple hits, as did Lindsey Kelley and Laura Powell. In the win over Deering, Lilly Volk threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and paced the offense with two hits and four RBI. Courtney Brochu had two hits and four RBI and Bella Dickinson had two hits and three RBI. Against Gorham, Abbie Murrell threw a one-hitter and Sam Carreiro had three hits, including a home run. Griffin added a pair of doubles. Scaborough was at South Portland Wednesday, visits Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth Friday, hosts Noble Monday and goes to Windham for a makeup game Tuesday.

South Portland got in the win column last Wednesday, 10-1, over visiting Bonny Eagle, then fell to 1-7 after a 4-0 loss at Portland and a 9-3 setback at Thornton Academy. In the win, Stephanie Aceto threw a one-hitter and had three hits on offense, as did Kaitlin Bouchard. Against the Bulldogs, the Red Riots hung tough throughout, but couldn’t get a key hit, as they stranded seven runners.

“We’re young and we’re working hard,” said South Portland coach Alexis Garrison. “We’re in games for five, six innings, then we face reality for an inning. We had runners in scoring position in four of seven innings. Unfortunately, we couldn’t produce the bunt or hit. You have to score to win.”

In the loss to the Golden Trojans, Grace Rende tripled and Kaylee Whitten had three hits. The Red Riots were home versus Scarborough Wednesday, visit Sanford Friday and go to Deering Monday.

Cape Elizabeth’s skid hit three games last Thursday with a 13-0 five-inning home loss to Kennebunk. Kelly O’Sullivan did manage a pair of hits. The Capers then improved to 3-4 Monday with a 9-6 home victory over Lake Region. Jessie Robicheaw threw a five-hitter and more importantly, hit a grand slam. After visiting Freeport Wednesday, Cape Elizabeth hosts defending regional champion York Friday and plays at Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Boys’ lacrosse

Scarborough’s defending Class A state champion boys’ lacrosse team made it three straight victories and improved to 5-2 after recent decisive wins over visiting Portland (15-2) and host Deering (20-8). Marc Guerette and Marco Manfra had four goals apiece against the Bulldogs. In the victory over the Rams, Sam Neugebauer scored six times and Manfra added four goals. The Red Storm play at defending Class B North champion Yarmouth Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and welcome Cheverus Monday.

South Portland took a 3-2 mark into Wednesday’s home game versus Westbrook. After playing at Cape Elizabeth in a crossover game Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story), the Red Riots have a key test at Thornton Academy Tuesday.

Cape Elizabeth’s win streak hit three after decisive wins at Kennebunk (17-1) and at home over York (18-2). Owen Thoreck led the way against the Rams with four goals. Finn Raymond had four goals and Jeb Boechenstein three against the Wildcats. After visiting Yarmouth Wednesday, the Capers host South Portland in a crossover Friday and visit Greely Wednesday of next week.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth fell to 3-3 after a pair of tough losses, 7-6 to visiting York and 9-8, in overtime, at Falmouth. Karli Chapin, Susie Graham and Madison Sarka had two goals apiece against the Wildcats. In the loss to the Yachtsmen, Graham and Emily Healy had three goals each. The Capers go to defending Class A South champion Massabesic Friday and visit Greely Tuesday.

Scarborough was 1-4 at press time after sandwiching losses at Windham (12-5) and Gorham (12-11) around a 13-11 victory over visiting South Portland. Ellie Smith had six goals in the win. Marielle Smith scored four times against the Rams. The Red Storm hosted Thornton Academy Thursday, play a crossover at undefeated Yarmouth Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and visit defending Class A South champion Massabesic Tuesday.

South Portland got three goals apiece from Kaya Backman and Jena Leckie in its 13-11 loss at Scarborough, then bounced back to handle visiting Sanford, 18-6, behind seven goals from Leckie and four from Backman. Tuesday, the Red Riots fell to 2-5 with a 20-5 loss at undefeated York in a crossover. Leckie scored three times. South Portland hosted Portland Thursday, then goes to Deering Thursday of next week.

Track

Scarborough’s powerhouse boys’ outdoor track team last competed last Wednesday when it easily defeated Massabesic and Portland in a home meet. The Red Storm got wins from Jarrett Flaker in the 100 (11.10 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (43.58), Ben Hatch in the 200 (24.17) and long jump (19 feet, 9 inches), Shamus Malia in the 800 (2 minutes, 12.50 seconds), Connor Langlois in the 110 hurdles (17.03), Sawyer Hebert in the high jump (5-6) and triple jump (38-10.25), Drew Gardner in the pole vault (11-0), Sebastian Osborne in the shot put (47-00.25) and discus (147-6), Cameron Deniso in the javelin (108-7) and their 4×100 (45.03) and 4×400 (3:57.00) relay teams.

The Scarborough girls hosted Bonny Eagle, Cheverus and Sanford Tuesday and placed first. Event winners included Gaby Panagakos in the 100 (13.20), Emily Labbe in the 200 (27.48) and the 100 hurdles (15.75), Ellen Shaw in the 300 hurdles (47.97), Bethany Sholl in the two-mile (12:02.15), Nina Greeley in the high jump (4-8), Anna Gardner in the pole vault (9-0), Marina Horner in the javelin (96-1) and their 4×400 relay team (4:31.56).

The South Portland girls hosted Massabesic, Thornton Academy and Windham Tuesday and finished a close second to the Golden Trojans. The Red Riots got wins from Juliana Selser in the 200 (27.63) and 400 (1:01.33), Anna Folley in the 800 (2:40.78), Thaovy Duong in the mile (6:01.34), Callie O’Brien in the 100 hurdles (16.60), Kaleisha Towle in the long jump (15-9), Cree Hoyte in the javelin (98-10), Abby Donahue in the racewalk (9:14.10) and their 4×400 relay team (4:30.42).

South Portland’s boys were back in action Wednesday at Massabesic.

Cape Elizabeth joined Poland and Sacopee Valley at Traip Academy for a recent Western Maine Conference meet. The Capers were first in both genders.

The boys got wins from Matthew Concannon in the 200 (24.24) and the long jump (18-8), Kyle Long in the 400 (58.03), Mac Huffard in the 800 (2:17.37), Matthew Conley in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (35-9), Luc Houle in the shot put (40-3.5), Ben Keller in the javelin (119-10) and Tony Inhorn in the racewalk (9:34.70).

The girls’ squad got first-place performances from Jaya McClure in the 100 (13.54) and 200 (28.72), Zoe Preble in the 400 (1:06.14), Liv Palma in the two-mile (12:31.09), Darcy Cochran in the 100 hurdles (16.92) and 300 hurdles (54.50), Kristen Penley in the long jump (14-9) and triple jump (31-8), Elizabeth Jordan in the racewalk (12:56.56) and their 4×100 relay team (53.72).

Tennis

Cape Elizabeth’s perennially strong boys’ tennis team was 3-1 at press time. The Capers host nine-time defending Class C champion Waynflete Friday. Scarborough improved to 4-3 after recent 5-0 wins over Sanford and Biddeford. South Portland won three matches in a row, 5-0 over Massabesic, 5-0 over Sanford and 4-1 over Marshwood, to improve to 3-4.

The defending Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth girls fell to 2-3 after a 3-2 loss to defending Class C champion St. Dom’s Tuesday. In Class A South, Scarborough was 6-1 after Monday’s 5-0 blanking of Biddeford. South Portland earned its first win, 3-2, at Massabesic last week. Tuesday, the Red Riots improved to 2-4 with a 3-2 victory over Marshwood.

