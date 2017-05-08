Spring athletes shine despite rain and cold-Portland edition

Deering senior Jacob Tosi shoots on Portland junior goalie T.J. Flynn during the Rams’ 18-9 win last week.

Portland junior pitcher Sydney Gilbert throws a strike during last week’s 4-0 win over South Portland.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Deering-Scarborough baseball, Portland-South Portland softball and Cheverus-South Portland and Deering-Portland boys’ lacrosse game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The weather conditions have been far from ideal (and don’t appear to be changing for the better anytime soon), but local spring athletes have made the most of their limited opportunities this spring.

With a couple of weeks now in the books, here’s a look at what’s transpired and a glimpse at the big games to come:

Baseball

Cheverus’ baseball team has emerged as a top contender in the early going.

Last week, the Stags improved to 5-0 by eking out victories at Thornton Academy (3-2) and at home over Westbrook (10-9). Jared Brooks threw a three-hitter and struck out 10 and Dom Casale drove in the winning run against the Golden Trojans. In the win over the Blue Blazes, a Brooks three-run homer helped build a 6-2 lead, but Cheverus couldn’t hold it. The Stags then had to rally late and won the game on a walkoff, two-run single from Jack Casale. Cheverus hosted Windham in a makeup game Monday, visited Marshwood Tuesday, goes to South Portland Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story), hosts Deering Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and plays at Noble Tuesday of next week.

Deering had a wild week, losing at Scarborough in the rain, 12-3, then outslugging host Massabesic, 20-10. In the loss, the Rams committed six errors and left nine runners on base.

“This was a tough one, but this is baseball in Maine in May and it’s what we have to deal with,” Deering coach Josh Stowell said. “We played in the same conditions, but they made more plays and we didn’t.”

In the victory, the Rams let a 6-1 lead slip away and trailed, 10-7, heading to the sixth before exploding for nine runs and adding four more in the seventh to prevail. Riley Bartell got the win in relief, Jack Lynch had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs, Luc Harrison had three hits and five RBI and Colby Dame singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs.

“It was an ugly one, but we were happy to get out of there with a win,” Stowell said.

Deering (3-2) was at Biddeford Tuesday, hosts Westbrook Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story), has a key test at Cheverus Saturday and visits Windham Tuesday of next week.

Portland also played a couple wild games last week, winning, 9-4, at home over Bonny Eagle before holding off host Marshwood, 14-13, to improve to 4-2. Against the Scots, the Bulldogs broke the game open with a six-run second inning, thanks to two-run singles from Dylan Wike and Jake Knop. Gio Ruotolo scattered seven hits to earn the win (his second). At the Hawks, Portland fell behind, 6-0, went ahead, 10-9, fell behind, 13-10, then rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to emerge victorious. Knop, who had three hits and drove in four runs, tied the game with a two-run single. Tom Joyce delivered Knop with an RBI hit for the go-ahead run. Vinnie Pasquali got the win in relief. The Bulldogs were at South Portland Tuesday, host Windham Thursday and go to Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete fell to 0-3 after a 10-0, six-inning loss at Traip Academy last week. After hosting Old Orchard Beach Monday, the Flyers welcome North Yarmouth Academy Wednesday, play at Lake Region Friday and visit St. Dom’s Monday.

Softball

Portland’s softball team successfully navigated a challenging week last week and emerged with a 6-1 record and plenty of confidence.

The Bulldogs first went to Saco to meet perennial contender Thornton Academy and prevailed, 9-1, their first victory over the Golden Trojans since 2008. Kit Rosmus was the star, belting four hits, including a home run, and driving in three runs. Jess Brown only surrendered four hits and struck out a dozen to earn the win. Portland then hung tough for three innings at perennial contender Scarborough in a playoff rematch before losing, 9-0. Thursday, the Bulldogs welcomed South Portland and thanks to a strong combined pitching effort from Sydney Gilbert and Brown, prevailed, 4-0. Brown came on in the fifth with Portland leading, 1-0, and the Red Riots having runners at first and second with no outs, but Brown retired all nine batters she faced, seven by strikeout. Freshman Callie Watson broke the game open with a clutch two-out, two-run single in the sixth.

“I was very nervous,” Watson said. “I was confident in myself and I wanted to get us more runs. I was just swinging at anything I could hit.”

“We knew it would be a hard week and we’d have to play our best,” Brown said. “We wanted to get two wins out of the week and we did. We hope it keeps going the way it’s going.”

“The kids feel good about themselves,” added Bulldogs coach Robbie Ferrante. “We’ll keep working.”

Portland hit the midway point of its season Monday at Noble, hosts rival Deering in a night game Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), welcomes Massabesic Friday and travels to Marshwood Monday of next week.

Deering gave new coach John Coyne his first victory last Monday, but it sure wasn’t easy. Hosting Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy, the Rams built a 12-5 lead before falling behind, 18-13, heading to the bottom of the seventh. There, Deering scored six times, capped by Taylor Kelly’s game-winning hit. The Rams then lost, 14-2, in five innings, at Marshwood and 27-0, in five innings, at Scarborough. Mackenzie O’Donnell had a two-run hit against the Hawks. Deering (1-4) was home with Windham Monday and played a makeup game at Sanford Tuesday, before visiting Portland Wednesday and defending state champion Biddeford Thursday and playing host to South Portland Monday of next week.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team fell to 2-4 after losses last week to visiting Marshwood (27-6, in five innings), at Gorham (10-9) and at home to Massabesic (8-7). Megan Faucher had three doubles against the Rams and Holly Akey had a two-run single, but the Sea Lions left the tying run on base in the seventh. Against the Mustangs, Faucher homered and single and Jill Joyce and Elizabeth Kennedy had multiple hits. MGA/Falmouth was at Bonny Eagle Monday, visits Cheverus/NYA Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), hosts Scarborough Friday and welcomes Thornton Academy Monday of next week.

The Cheverus/NYA co-op team was still seeking its first win at press time after falling to 0-5 with losses last week at Deering (19-18) and at home to Massabesic (13-1, in five innings). Against the Rams, Alex Hammond had three hits, including a triple. Ally Tillotson drove in the run in the loss to the Mustangs. Cheverus/NYA was home with Marshwood Monday and visited Gorham Tuesday. After welcoming MGA/Falmouth Wednesday, the squad goes to Thornton Academy Thursday and Windham Friday and hosts Biddeford Monday of next week.

Boys’ lacrosse

Deering’s boys’ lacrosse team enjoyed a rivalry win last week. The Rams went to Portland Tuesday night looking to avenge a loss to the Bulldogs from last year and were able to do so, racing to a 6-1 lead and never looking back, as Nick James and Jonah Peterson both scored four goals in an 18-9 triumph.

“It’s a great feeling to get a win against them,” James said. “We went six years undefeated against Portland, so last year was a heartbreaker.”

“These guys have waited for this game since last year,” said Deering coach Jon Dubois. “It was really big for us to get this one back.”

The Rams then fell to 3-2 Friday after a 16-7 home loss to Thornton Academy. Omar Contreras had two goals in defeat. Deering was home against defending Class A champion Scarborough Tuesday and plays at Oak Hill in a crossover contest Saturday.

Portland got three goals from Wes Bryan in its loss to Deering.

“We made a couple mistakes, got in the penalty box, and they capitalized every time,” lamented Portland coach Mike DiFusco. “We got in a bigger hole and we kept trying to climb out of it, but it was too little, too late.”

Thursday, the Bulldogs lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 2-4 after a 15-2 loss at Scarborough. Reilly O’Brien had both Portland goals. The Bulldogs were at Thornton Academy Tuesday and visit Edward Little Saturday.

Cheverus fell to 2-2 after a 10-4 “home” loss to South Portland last Tuesday in a game played on the turf at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Goalie Sean Walsh made 21 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

“For as much defense as we played, we played well,” Cheverus coach Bill Bodwell said. “Sean made a lot of saves. We just didn’t possess the ball.”

The Stags hosted Gorham in a makeup game Monday and went to Bonny Eagle Tuesday. They welcome Greely in a crossover game Saturday and go to Scarborough Monday of next week.

In Class B South, Waynflete fell to 1-3 after losses last week at Freeport (12-11) and at home to Greely (14-6). Hank Duvall had a pair of goals against the Rangers. The Flyers were home with Lake Region Tuesday, welcome defending Class B champion Falmouth Thursday and play host to Gorham in a crossover Saturday.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cheverus girls’ lacrosse team got in the win column twice last week, evening its record at 2-2 by downing host Bonny Eagle (13-11) and visiting Deering (16-3). Brooke McElman scored four times and Aisling Flaherty added three goals in the nip-and-tuck win at the Scots. Against the Rams, Bella Booth had six goals and McElman added five. The Stags went to Portland Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host defending Class A South champion Massabesic Thursday, visit Waynflete in a crossover Saturday and welcome Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Deering held off visiting Noble, 8-7, then fell to 2-2 with a 16-3 loss at Cheverus. Luci Santerre had four goals in the victory. Allie Donovan scored three times against the Stags. The Rams were at Massabesic Tuesday, visit Windham Thursday and return home to meet Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

MGA fell to 1-3 after a 14-12 home loss to Biddeford last Tuesday. Catherine Reid scored eight times in defeat. The Lions were at Westbrook Tuesday, host Sanford Thursday, welcome NYA in a crossover Saturday and play host to Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Portland fell to 1-3 after a 15-1 loss at Massabesic last week. Morgan Kierstead had the Bulldogs’ goal. After hosting Cheverus Tuesday, Portland goes to South Portland Thursday. welcomes Gardiner Saturday and plays host to Windham Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete fell to 3-2 last Wednesday, losing at home to Greely, 8-6. It was the Flyers’ first loss to the Rangers since 2004. Ya Stockford had four goals in defeat. Waynflete goes to York Wednesday, hosts Cheverus Saturday and plays at St. Dom’s Tuesday of next week.

Track

Deering’s girls’ outdoor track team finished fourth at a four-team meet at Windham last week. The Rams got wins from Caitlin Lally in the 100 (14.23 seconds) and 200 (29.13), Gaia Zampieri in the 800 (2 minutes, 45.06 seconds), Nicole Whipkey in the mile (5:33.59) and two-mile (12:19.78), Annah Rossvall in the 100 hurdles (17.84) and 300 hurdles (51.02), Nichole Discantio in the triple jump (31 feet, 2 inches) and their 4×100 (55.38) and 4×400 (4:36.99) relay teams.

Cheverus’ girls hosted Marshwood, Thornton Academy and Westbrook and the Stags finished second to the Golden Trojans. Cheverus got wins from Emily Turner in the 200 (27.00), Daniella Niedermeyer in the mile (6:01.29), Evelyn Hanley in the 100 hurdles (17.28) and Emma White in the long jump (16-2.75).

The MGA and Portland girls joined Scarborough at Massabesic. The Bulldogs finished third and the Lions were fourth (the Red Storm came in first). Portland got wins from Ella Altidor in the 200 (28.00), Noelle Walker in the high jump (4-8) and Jaidyn Appel in the triple jump (29-7). MGA was paced by Sam Witkowski, who was runner-up in the triple jump (26-5.25) and third in the pole vault (8-6).

Deering’s boys came in second to Sanford at a four-team meet in Biddeford. The Rams got first-place performances from Hisham Ramadan in the 800 (2:11.99), Yahya Nure in the two-mile (10:30.35), Chris Irakoze in the 300 hurdles (43.78) and their 4×100 (45.86) and 4×400 (3:40.12) relay teams.

Cheverus’ boys took part in a four-team meet at Marshwood and came in fourth. The Stags were paced by Taylor Grassi, who won the high jump (5-4), and John Stokes, who was first in the discus (118-1).

Portland’s boys were third to host Scarborough and Massabesic. The Bulldogs’ top finisher was Clinton Nicolai, who was runner-up in the discus (112-0).

Tennis

The nine-time defending Class C state champion Waynflete boys’ tennis team won its first three matches, but fell from the unbeaten ranks Friday, losing, 4-1, to Falmouth. The Flyers have a showdown at defending Class B South champion Cape Elizabeth Friday.

Waynflete’s girls’ team is off to a 4-0 start, including 5-0 wins last week at Freeport and Yarmouth. The Flyers went to Falmouth Tuesday, hoping to snap the Yachtsmen’s 144-match win streak, and host defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth Friday.

In Class A South, the Portland boys took a 3-0 record into Monday’s home match versus Cheverus, which was 3-1. Deering started 3-1, losing only to defending Class A champion Thornton Academy.

On the girls’ side, Cheverus took a 3-1 mark into Monday’s home match versus Portland. The Stags’ lone loss was to Scarborough. The Bulldogs started the year 2-2. Deering split its first four matches and MGA started 2-1 and hosts Portland Friday.

