Sports Roundup

South Portland fall opening practice schedule announced

South Portland’s fall preseason practices start on Monday, August 14. The schedule is as follows:

Boys’ and Girls’ cross country, 8 to 10:15 a.m. at the high school.

Field hockey 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Wainwright.

Football 7:30 to 10 a.m. and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the high school.

Golf 8 a.m. tryout at South Portland Municipal Golf Course.

Boys’ soccer 8 a.m. in the high school cafeteria and 3 to 5 p.m. at Wainwright.

Girls’ soccer 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wainwright.

Volleyball 5:30 p.m. parent/athlete meeting and 6 to 8:30 p.m. tryouts at the high school.

Cheering 3 to 4:30 p.m. in front of Beal Gymnasium.

FMI, 767-7705 or https://sites.google.com/site/redriotsathletics/home.

–