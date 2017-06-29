Sports Roundup

NYA coaching openings

North Yarmouth Academy is seeking to fill several coaching openings for the upcoming school year. Openings include varsity field hockey, varsity girls’ basketball coach, boys’ varsity assistant/junior varsity soccer, prep school JV hockey and middle school co-ed hockey. FMI, 847-5456 or jhardy@nya.org.

Freeport coaching openings

RSU5 has several coaching openings for the upcoming school year. Freeport High School needs a first team girls’ soccer coach, an assistant football coach and a first team girls’ basketball coach. Freeport Middle School has openings for 8th grade boys’ soccer, 8th grade field hockey and head and assistant football coaches. At Durham Community Schools, openings include boys’ soccer, cross country, boys’ ‘B’ basketball, boys’ ‘C’ basketball, indoor track and outdoor track. FMI, 865-4706, ext. 228, or sickelsc@rsu5.org.