Ziggy’s Running Camp upcoming

Waynflete’s Summertime Running Camp, directed by Brian “Ziggy” Gillespie, a 1996 inductee to the Maine Running Hall of the Fame, will be open to boys and girls in grades 5 through 12 Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The camp features guest speakers, running in the woods and the instruction of race techniques and strategies. FMI, 774-5721 or waynflete.org/summertime.