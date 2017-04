Odyssey of the Mind golf fundraiser upcoming

The Odyssey of the Mind golf tournament, to raise money for the Lyseth, Lyman Moore and Lincoln Middle School teams to travel to the worlds’ competition in Michigan next month, will be held Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. at Riverside Golf Course in Portland. The $75 fee includes a round of golf, a cart and dinner. FMI, glennmccrum@hotmail.com.