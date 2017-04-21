Sports Roundup

Brunswick softball league forming

The Brunswick Parks & Recreation Department is offering a women’s softball league. The league will start in mid-May and run until late July or early August. Each team will play a 12-game schedule. The league plays games on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Edwards Field. Costs are $550 per team with user fees of $18 for each Brunswick resident and $24 for each non-resident. The deadline to enter a team is May 18. FMI, 725-6656 or brunswickme.org/departments/parks-recreation/leagues-and-tournaments/womens-softball-league/.