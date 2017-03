SMCC spring season underway

While it looks and feels nothing like spring quite yet, the Southern Maine Community College softball team began its season Sunday in Franklin, Massachusetts with a doubleheader against Dean College. The Seawolves lost both games: 16-7, in five innings, and 11-9. Kaylah Abdul hit a home run and had three runs batted in in the opening game. In the nightcap, Abdul hit a grand slam. SMCC returns to action Saturday at Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Massachusetts.