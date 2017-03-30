Sports Roundup

New date for Dash for Dyslexia race

The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Portland is holding a Cabin Fever 15K and 6K Walk Dash for Dyslexia Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m., beginning and ending at Mast Landing School in Freeport. All proceeds go to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Portland. FMI, runinarace.com.

Falmouth Youth Soccer registration underway

Falmouth Youth Soccer online registration for players ages 8-14 for the upcoming fall season begins April 1. Early registratio goes through April 15 and late registration will be held April 16-30. FMI, falmouthsoccer.com.

Yarmouth seeks middle school coaches

Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth is seeking seventh grade baseball and seventh grade girls’ lacrosse coaches for the upcoming spring season. FMI, susan_robbins@yarmouthschools.org.