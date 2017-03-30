Sports Roundup

The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Portland is holding a Cabin Fever 15K and 6K Walk Dash for Dyslexia Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m., beginning and ending at Mast Landing School in Freeport. All proceeds go to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Portland. FMI, runinarace.com.
Falmouth Youth Soccer online registration for players ages 8-14 for the upcoming fall season begins April 1. Early registratio goes through April 15 and late registration will be held April 16-30. FMI, falmouthsoccer.com.
Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth is seeking seventh grade baseball and seventh grade girls’ lacrosse coaches for the upcoming spring season. FMI, susan_robbins@yarmouthschools.org.
