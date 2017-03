South Portland seeking announcers

The South Portland athletic department is seeking announcers for home baseball and softball games this spring. FMI, 767-7705 or livingto@spsd.org

SP coaching openings

The South Portland athletic department has the following coaching openings: Middle School boys’ lacrosse, junior varsity softball, varsity football assistant and sub-varsity football assistant. FMI, 767-7705, or submit an application at schoolspring.com/jobs/?employer=15632.