Sports Roundup

Charity hockey games upcoming

The South Portland Professional Firefighters are holding a “Checking for Charity” hockey event Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. There will be games between the SPFD and a South Portland High alumni squad at 4:30 p.m., as well as a game between a group of former professional and Division I college players versus the Central Maine Community College club team at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door with proceeds going to the South Portland Firefighters Local 1476 Charitable Funds Account. FMI, 749-1266 or mike@nortonnauticle.com.

South Portland seeking announcers

The South Portland athletic department is seeking announcers for home baseball and softball games this spring. FMI, 767-7705 or livingto@spsd.org

SP coaching openings

The South Portland athletic department has the following coach openings: Middle School boys’ lacrosse, junior varsity softball, varsity football assistant and sub-varsity football assistant. FMI, 767-7705, or submit an application at schoolspring.com/jobs/?employer=15632.