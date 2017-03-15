Sports Roundup

Unified basketball playoffs underway

The Deering/Portland Unified basketball team enjoyed a perfect 8-0 regular season which was capped last week with a 48-43 victory over York. Deering/Portland earned the No. 2 seed in the South region and will host either Bonny Eagle or Massabesic in a quarterfinal Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Charity hockey games upcoming

The South Portland Professional Firefighters are holding a “Checking for Charity” hockey event Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. There will be games between the SPFD and a South Portland High alumni squad at 4:30 p.m., as well as a game between a group of former professional and Division I college players versus the Central Maine Community College club team at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door with proceeds going to the South Portland Firefighters Local 1476 Charitable Funds Account. FMI, 749-1266 or mike@nortonnauticle.com.