Sports Roundup

Locals compete in New England track championships

Several runners, throwers and jumpers from Forecaster Country produced solid performances at the New England track and field championships this past Saturday in Boston. Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere placed fifth in the boys’ mile (4 minutes, 19.04 seconds). Falmouth’s Malika Pasch came in 10th in the girls’ 1,000 (2:59.26). Hannah Berzinis was 28th in the girls’ two-mile (12:33.45). Ted Pierson placed 19th in the boys’ shot put (45 feet-9.25 inches). The Yachtsmen’s boys’ 4×200 relay team (Ethan Ali, Kyle Bouchard, Noah Gull and Ben Rudnick) placed 16th (1:36.39). Greely’s Katherine Leggat-Barr finished 15th in the girls’ mile (5:11.86). Teammate Carolyn Todd was 18th in the girls’ mile (5:21.76). North Yarmouth Academy’s Isabelle See qualified in the girls’ high jump, but didn’t score.

Dash for Dyslexia race upcoming

The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Portland is holding a Cabin Fever 15K and 6K Walk Dash for Dyslexia Saturday at 9 a.m., beginning and ending at Mast Landing School in Freeport. All proceeds go to the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Portland. FMI, runinarace.com.