Sports Roundup

Locals compete in New England track championships

Several runners, throwers and jumpers from Forecaster Country produced solid performances at the New England track and field championships this past Saturday in Boston. South Portland’s Juliana Selser stole the show by placing fourth in the girls’ 1,000 (2 minutes, 53.72 seconds). Callie O’Brien qualified in the girls’ high jump, but didn’t score. The Red Riots’ 4×200 relay team (Eva Tedford, O’Brien, Rachel Haynes and Selser) placed 21st (1:51.10). South Portland’s Xander Keiter was 20th in the boys’ mile (4:40.74) and Steven Smith came in 25th in the mile (4:58.87). Scarborough’s Class A champion boys’ team had five athletes score. Jarrett Flaker was ninth in the 300 (36.31 seconds). Ben Batoosingh came in 12th in the 300 (36.96). Sam Rusak finished 13th in the 300 (37.03). Ben Hatch was 21st in the 55 (6.91). Sebastian Osborne came in 24th in the shot put (43-5.25). The Red Storm’s 4×200 relay team (Hatch, Rusak, Batoosingh and Flaker) was fourth (1:31.40). Scarborough’s girls’ championship team had six athletes score. Emily Labbe was 15th in the 55 (7.58) and 18th in the 55 hurdles (9.01). Ellen Shaw finished 24th in the 55 hurdles (9.28). Brady Stolz was 27th in the shot put (32-5). Sarah Callahan finished 27th in the 300 (46.08). Madison Marinko placed 28th in the long jump (15-4.5). The Red Storm’s 4×200 relay team (Gaby Panagakos, Marinko, Callahan and Shaw) came in 17th (1:48.34). Cape Elizabeth’s Darcy Cochran was 21st in the girls’ 55 hurdles (9.16) and 28th in the 300 (47.12). Cape Elizabeth’s Matthew Concannon placed 21st in the boys’ 300 (39.00) and 22nd in the 55 (6.95).

Charity hockey games upcoming

The South Portland Professional Firefighters are holding a “Checking for Charity” hockey event Saturday, March 18 at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. There will be games between the SPFD and a South Portland High alumni squad at 4:30 p.m., as well as a game between a group of former professional and Division I college players versus the Central Maine Community College club team at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door with proceeds going to the South Portland Firefighters Local 1476 Charitable Funds Account. FMI, 749-1266 or mike@nortonnauticle.com.

Cape boys’ hockey player honored

Cape Elizabeth’s Philip Tarling was named the Class B South Forward of the Month for February by the Class B South Hockey Coaches’ Association. Tarling had seven goals and seven assists in six games in February. Tarling finished the season as the Capers’ leading scorer with 13 goals and 11 assists.

SP coaching openings

The South Portland athletic department has the following coach openings: Middle School boys’ lacrosse, junior varsity softball, varsity football assistant and sub-varsity football assistant. FMI, 767-7705, or submit an application at schoolspring.com/jobs/?employer=15632.

SMCC teams lose at Nationals

Southern Maine Community College had its terrific season come to a close at the recent USCAA Division II national championships in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. The men lost, 81-51, to Penn State-Greater Alleghany and 103-84 to Villa Maria to wind up 23-8. Michael Harmon had 10 points in the first loss and John Morgan bowed out with a 24-point performance against Villa Maria. Morgan was named a Division II first-team All-American as one of the top 10 players in the nation. The women’s squad won its first game at Nationals, 85-51, over Penn State-Hazelton, as Jennifer Conrad erupted for 37 points. The Seawolves then met rival Central Maine CC in the semifinals and lost, 62-46, to finish 24-5. Kaylah Abdul had 16 points in a losing effort. CMCC went on to win the championship. After the tournament, Conrad was named to the Division II USCAA All-American Honorable Mention Team and also to the Women’s Division II All-Tournament Team. Vanese Barnes was named to the USCAA National All-Academic Team.