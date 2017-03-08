Sports Roundup

Locals compete in New England track championships

Several runners, throwers and jumpers from the city of Portland produced solid performances at the New England track and field championships this past Saturday in Boston. Cheverus’ Emma White came in third in the girls’ long jump (18 feet, 1 inch). Teammate Emma Gallant was eighth in the 300 (41.45 seconds). The Stags’ 4×200 relay team (Gallant, Katelyn Gendron, White and Emily Turner) placed 11th (1 minute, 46.89 seconds). The 4×800 relay squad (Ashley Turner, Mallory Leighton, Julia Ryan and Rosie Train) came in 28th (10:48.10). Deering’s Ezra Chapola finished 14th in the boys’ long jump (20-4.5). Yahya Nure was 20th in the boys’ two-mile (9:55.14). Annah Rossvall came in 22nd in the girls’ 300 (43.91). Luc Harrison was 22nd in the boys’ 600 (1:31.03). Kabala Muka finished 26th in the boys’ shot put (41-6). The Rams’ boys’ 4×200 relay team (Songha Loth, Chapola, Harrison and Jack Lynch) placed 13th (1:34.34). The boys’ 4×800 relay squad (Wilder Baldwin, Jerry Mixangelo, Hisham Ramadan and Alec Troxell) was 18th (8:38.85).

Charity hockey games upcoming

The South Portland Professional Firefighters are holding a “Checking for Charity” hockey event Saturday, March 18 at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland. There will be games between the SPFD and a South Portland High alumni squad at 4:30 p.m., as well as a game between a group of former professional and Division I college players versus the Central Maine Community College club team at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door with proceeds going to the South Portland Firefighters Local 1476 Charitable Funds Account. FMI, 749-1266 or mike@nortonnauticle.com.