Sports Roundup

Scarborough girls’ hockey falls in regional final

Scarborough’s girls’ hockey team, the defending South Region champion and number two seed for this year’s playoffs, got back to the regional final, but this time couldn’t solve top-ranked Falmouth, losing, 3-1, to finish the year 14-5-1. Taylor Veilleux had the lone goal.

Boys’ hockey regular season concludes

The boys’ hockey regular season is over and the playoffs begin Tuesday on the home ice of the higher seeds. Scarborough was 9-7-1 at press time after Friday’s 3-2 home win over Cheverus, which gave coach Norm Gagne his 100th victory with the program. The Red Storm, who project to be the No. 3 seed for the Class A South playoffs, closed the regular season Wednesday at home versus South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport. The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 7-9-1 and was holding on to the seventh and final playoff spot in Class A South at press time following a 4-0 home loss to Massabesic, a 7-0 home win over Marshwood and a 6-1 home win over Windham/Westbrook. Mitchell Adams scored twice in the most recent victory. The squad closed the regular season Wednesday at Scarborough. In the hotly contested Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 12-5 and third in the region at press time after dramatic home wins over Gardiner (7-6, in overtime) and Kennebunk (4-3) and a 3-2 victory at defending regional champion Yarmouth. Phillip Tarling had the winner against the Tigers. Ryan Collins had the go-ahead tally against the Rams. Jeb Boechenstein, Hans Croft and Peyton Weatherbie had the goals in the win over the Clippers. The Capers closed at York Thursday.

Scarborough wrestlers compete at states

Scarborough tallied 37 points to place ninth at the Class A state wrestling meet Saturday. Jeremy Sendrowski was runner-up at 145 pounds, losing a 4-1 decision to Noble’s Austin Shorey in the final. Teammate Lincoln Andrews got to the final at 285 pounds and lost a 3-2 decision to Zeb Leavitt of Cheverus. Aren Dickman placed fourth in the 220 pound weight class.

SMCC men win conference title

The Southern Maine Community College men’s basketball team won the Yankee Small College Conference last weekend. The Seawolves downed the University of Maine-Augusta, 101-67, in the quarterfinals, Central Maine CC, 84-74, in the semifinals and New Hampshire Technical Institute, 85-74, in the title tilt. Timothy Dixon and Chase Soares both had 18 points in the final as SMCC won its first title crown in nine seasons. Next up for the Seawolves is the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Tournament in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, beginning Feb. 28. The Seawolves women beat the University of Maine-Machias, 69-44, in the quarterfinals, then lost, 64-47, to NHTI in the semifinals.