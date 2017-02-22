Sports Roundup

Cheverus, Deering wrestlers steals headlines at states

An individual championship from Chris Solo helped the Deering Rams tally 24 points and place 14th at the Class A state meet Saturday. Cheverus had 18 points and tied Messalonskee for 16th place and Portland (17.5) finished 18th. Solo pinned Mick Swanson of Morse in 2 minutes, 33 seconds, pinned Noble’s Joseph Pilecki in 4:41 and beat Marshwood’s David Spinney, 4-0, to capture the title at 126 pounds. Cheverus’ Zeb Leavitt won the heavyweight crown after beating Mt. Blue’s Austin Seely, 1-0, downing Stephen Foster of Westbrook/Gorham, 2-0, and edging Lincoln Andrews, 3-2, in the final. The Bulldogs were led by Zack Elowitch, who came in third at 160 pounds. Elowitch beat David Wilson of Nokomis, 7-0, in the consolation final.

Boys’ hockey season nears conclusion

Cheverus’ boys’ hockey team lost its showdown at top-ranked Falmouth, 5-0, in a battle of the top two teams in Class A South last Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), then bounced back to down visiting Thornton Academy (5-1) and Biddeford (2-1) to improve to 13-4 and second in the region. The Stags close the regular season at home versus Falmouth Thursday. Portland/Deering was 8-7-1 and sixth in Class A South after a 3-2 loss at Scarborough Friday. After hosting Thornton Academy in a makeup game Monday, Portland/Deering closes at Biddeford Wednesday. The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 6-9-1 and was holding on to the seventh and final playoff spot in Class A South at press time following a 4-0 home loss to Massabesic and a 7-0 home win over Marshwood. After hosting Windham in a makeup game Tuesday, the squad closes the regular season Wednesday at Scarborough.