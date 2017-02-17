Sports Roundup

SMCC enters conference tournament

The Southern Maine Community College women’s basketball team finished the regular season 22-3 (12-2 in the Yankee Small College Conference) after an 85-57 home loss to rival Central Maine CC and a 61-38 victory at Vermont Tech. The Seawolves earned the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament and hosted No. 7 U. Maine-Machias in the quarterfinals. The men went 20-6 (12-2 in conference) after a 76-67 home win over CMCC and a 74-68 setback at Vermont Tech. SMCC is the No. 2 seed for the YSCC tournament and will host No. 7 U. Maine-Augusta in a quarterfinal Friday.