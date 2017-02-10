Sports Roundup

SMCC hoops season winds to a close

The Southern Maine Community College basketball teams were finishing up the 2016-17 season at press time. The women’s squad improved to 21-2 overall (12-1 in the Yankee Small College Conference) after a 77-32 home win over Unity College last week. Emily Hogan had a team-high 17 points. The men improved to 15-5 (11-2 in conference) after last week’s 76-65 home victory over Unity. John Morgan led the way with 19 points. The Seawolves were home with rival Central Maine CC Wednesday and close at Vermont Tech Saturday. The YSCC Elite Eight tournament begins next Thursday.