Sports Roundup

SMCC hoops teams suffer rare loss

The powerhouse Southern Maine Community College basketball teams each suffered a rare loss last week. The women extended their win streak to six last Wednesday with a 56-53 home over the University of Maine-Augusta (Jennifer Conrad had a game-high 17 points), then stumbled at home to Dean College, 67-66 (despite 18 points from Vanese Barnes). Tuesday, the Seawolves improved to 20-2 (11-1 in the Yankee Small College Conference) after a 60-55 home over New Hampshire Technical Institute (Alicia Ruth had 20 points). The men followed a similar theme, beating UMA by a 114-75 margin (Dylan Silvestri had 31 points), losing to Dean College, 89-70 (despite Silvestri’s 18 points and 11 rebounds), then beating NHTI, 97-90, behind John Morgan’s 24 points, to improve to 18-5 (10-2 in conference). SMCC hosted Unity College Thursday, welcomes rival Central Maine CC Wednesday, then closes at Vermont Tech Feb. 11.