Sports Roundup

NYA coaching openings

North Yarmouth Academy has spring coach openings for baseball varsity and baseball assistant, boys’ lacrosse varsity assistant/junior varsity and middle school girls’ lacrosse. FMI, 847-5456 or jhardy@nya.org.

Yarmouth coaching openings

Harrison Middle School has openings for seventh grade boys’ lacrosse and seventh grade girls’ lacrosse for the upcoming spring season. FMI, susan_robbins@yarmouthschools.org.

Tim White fundraiser upcoming

Yarmouth’s basketball program will host its annual Tim White Memorial Scholarship fundraiser Friday. The ceremony will be held just before the 7 p.m. tip-off of the Falmouth-Yarmouth boys’ basketball game. A scholarship will be given to one graduating senior from the girls’ and boys’ teams who best exemplifies leadership on and off the court. Tim White was the President of the Yarmouth Basketball Boosters and helped in the planning and construction of the outdoor basketball courts on campus before losing his battle with ALS in 2010.